OR Tambo Airport gives police video of brawl that left elderly man injured

12 September 2018 - 17:25 By Ernest Mabuza
The airport said it was saddened by the serious injuries suffered by the man during the altercation.
Image: Jeremy Glyn

Management of OR Tambo International Airport says it has provided the police with the video footage of an altercation outside the airport buildings on Sunday that resulted in a 71-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

“Our information is that the man remains in hospital in a critical condition having suffered head injuries in the altercation. We extend our sympathy and support to the injured man and his family‚” airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Colonel Vishnu Naidoo said police were investigating the incident following involving the drivers of two vehicles.

“The 71-year-old man who was injured had gone to the airport to fetch his relative‚” Naidoo said.

The airport said the altercation took place on Sunday at 10.12am‚ apparently over a parking space in front of the airport terminal building.

“Airport management has viewed video footage of the incident. The video shows that an altercation broke out between a driver in a green SUV and a driver in a gold motor vehicle.

“The video shows that the SUV driver got out of his vehicle and kicked the fender of the gold vehicle.”

The driver of the gold vehicle got out and the two men argued and then began throwing punches.

The airport said an airport security officer patrolling the lower roadway had intervened within one minute of the incident.

The driver of the gold vehicle then went into the passenger terminal building and returned with two people and their luggage. While the driver of the gold vehicle was loading luggage into the boot‚ the driver of the green SUV returned and resumed the confrontation.

Punches were then again thrown as the airport security officer attempted to separate the individuals.

During the brawl the driver of the SUV fell to the ground. The driver of the gold vehicle drove off. The airport said its security officer could be seen in the video attempting to separate the individuals and resolve matters throughout the altercation‚ which lasted about four minutes. Additional airport security officers had arrived on the scene within five minutes.

Police and paramedics arrived on the scene at about 10:35am. The injured person was transported to hospital by paramedics by 10:39am.

