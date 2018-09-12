OR Tambo Airport gives police video of brawl that left elderly man injured

Management of OR Tambo International Airport says it has provided the police with the video footage of an altercation outside the airport buildings on Sunday that resulted in a 71-year-old man suffering serious injuries.

The airport said it was saddened by the serious injuries suffered by the man during the altercation.

“Our information is that the man remains in hospital in a critical condition having suffered head injuries in the altercation. We extend our sympathy and support to the injured man and his family‚” airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Colonel Vishnu Naidoo said police were investigating the incident following involving the drivers of two vehicles.

“The 71-year-old man who was injured had gone to the airport to fetch his relative‚” Naidoo said.