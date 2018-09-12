The Cape Flats community of Bishop Lavis blockaded all roads into the suburb on Wednesday in a protest against gang violence.

Residents set up their blockades at 5am‚ hoping to hand a memorandum to the police and ward councillor Asa Abrahams.

“We commit ourselves to a peaceful demonstration‚” said Victor Altensteadt‚ president of the Bishop Lavis Action Committee.

Crime statistics released on Tuesday showed the Western Cape had 808 gang-related murders in the year to March 31‚ accounting for 83% of such crimes nationally.

In the past 10 years the province has recorded a 122% increase in drug-related crimes‚ a 110% increase in attempted murders‚ a 92% increase in common robberies‚ a 59% increase in murders and a 49% increase in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.