South Africa

WATCH | Solly Msimanga clashes with 'drunk' man during Joburg CBD tour

12 September 2018 - 12:35 By Penwell Dlamini

Just as temperatures started picking up in the Johannesburg CBD, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga received the coldest of welcomes when he visited the city’s notorious Noord taxi rank on Tuesday morning.

Msimanga visited the taxi rank during the DA's 'listening tour' as the party’s premier candidate for Gauteng in next year’s general elections.

Just as he turned from Twist Street into Hancock street, Msimanga started noticing the filth on the side of the road. Accompanied by journalists and a few DA support staff, Msimanga commented on it.

“This is not right. Look, the bin is empty but there is a lot of garbage next to it. We as residents ourselves are the ones who are doing this on a daily basis and it’s wrong," said Msimanga.

But a man who appeared a little drunk took Msimanga on, arguing that it was not the local residents and people selling on the streets who bring filth into the area. Instead, he argued, it was people passing by who drop rubbish. The man, who was on crutches, then went on insulting the mayor.

“What you are speaking is not the truth,” he said.

