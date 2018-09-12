With dams nearing twice the level they were at a year ago‚ leading surfers have been recruited to assure the world Cape Town still has the stoke.

World No 4 Jordy Smith‚ Mikey February and Frank Solomon have each made a video that highlights Cape Town’s natural beauty‚ aiming to reassure would-be visitors #ItsAllStillHere.

The first video‚ featuring World Championship Tour surfer Smith‚ was posted on YouTube on Monday and punts a message developed by the Western Cape tourism agency‚ Wesgro: Cape Town is a leading destination for responsible tourism and adventure tourism‚ with some of the best surfing conditions on the planet‚ and is open for business.