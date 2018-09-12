WATCH | Top Cape surfers tell world #ItsAllStillHere
With dams nearing twice the level they were at a year ago‚ leading surfers have been recruited to assure the world Cape Town still has the stoke.
World No 4 Jordy Smith‚ Mikey February and Frank Solomon have each made a video that highlights Cape Town’s natural beauty‚ aiming to reassure would-be visitors #ItsAllStillHere.
The first video‚ featuring World Championship Tour surfer Smith‚ was posted on YouTube on Monday and punts a message developed by the Western Cape tourism agency‚ Wesgro: Cape Town is a leading destination for responsible tourism and adventure tourism‚ with some of the best surfing conditions on the planet‚ and is open for business.
Wesgro CEO Tim Harris said the surfers in the videos were “influential young ambassadors”‚ adding: “In the films they pay homage to individual Capetonians and local businesses that took it upon themselves to change their relationship with water to get us through this challenging period.” The surfers provided their services free and the videos were produced by Sledgehammer Studios.
Western Cape economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said: “This campaign not only highlights the scenic beauty and the amazing tourism opportunities that await visitors‚ but also highlights the importance of mindful and sustainable tourism and tells the story of our water resilience in a unique way.
“Sustainable tourism and building resilience are key to preserving our tourism industry and ensuring that it can grow to benefit the people of the Western Cape.”