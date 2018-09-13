Apple introduces iPhone Xs, Xs Max & Xr but Huawei has zero chill
Apple on Thursday announced its much anticipated new technology and revealed that it would be introducing its biggest and most expensive smartphone ever: the 6.5 inch iPhone Xs Max. But a verified Huawei Twitter account was ready with extra spice.
Huawei responds:
Lots of fuss being made about a certain new* phone and its camera.*New, not better, smarter or brighter. Choose the #HuaweiP20Pro. pic.twitter.com/lr1biD0v0d— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018
It also introduced a 5.8 inch iPhone Xs, which is essentially the same as the Xs Max, but smaller. It also revealed the Xr, pronounced 10-ar, which is a more "affordable" smartphone option, with the 64GB priced at $749. The iPhone Xs Max will retail at $1,099 for the 64GB. The 512GB Xs Max will retail at $1,499.
The phones are available in silver, gold and space grey.
Huawei responds:
Some phone companies stick to the same conventional colours every year. We look to the great beyond. Introducing Pearl White on the #HuaweiP20. pic.twitter.com/LkcmJoeSSc— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018
"iPhone Xs is packed with next generation technologies and is a huge step forward for the future of the smartphone," said Apple's Philip Schiller.
"iPhone Xs Max offers the biggest display ever in an iPhone with the biggest battery ever in an iPhone, delivering up to an hour and half more battery power in a day," he added.
Huawei responds:
We'll be in the VIP section with our Leica lenses if you need us. #HuaweiP20Pro pic.twitter.com/e5YYYpR9Mf— Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 12, 2018
While Apple lovers were comparing notes about dual-facing cameras, water resistance ratings and face ID, Twitter was ready for competitors to takes notes.
Huawei will replicate all these features next month & drop a P20x . Sizobamba yona— uMfaniseni (@_uPrince) September 12, 2018
When Apple and Samsung users are arguing about who made the best phone and then Huawei users enter the convo. #appleevent pic.twitter.com/sDoEkSiZ1s— The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 12, 2018
I chose to buy a Huawei over an iPhone and now stupid iPhone users are always asking me to take pictures for them on my phone. Why don't you use your bitch ass iPhone, if the battery will allow you. Best decision I ever made was leaving iPhone in my rear veiw.— TheGatheringPod (@TheGatheringPod) September 12, 2018
Aren't we over the overpriced luxurious Apple products? My next mobile will be a Huawei; good quality and fair prices— Ezz Sammour (@ezzsammour) September 12, 2018
Africans, Please don't buy iPhone Xs. You are aiding and abetting a steady raise in white supremacy and nationalism given room to rear their ugly heads by the likes of @realDonaldTrump. Huawei and Samsung have comparable built quality and durability at a fraction of the cost.— Kelal (@Tawellemmet) September 12, 2018