Police confirmed on Thursday that minister Bheki Cele would provide an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal – fuelling speculation that he would announce the arrest of a second suspect for the high-profile murder of former ANC Youth League deputy secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

While Cele’s spokeswoman‚ Reneilwe Serero‚ was not available for comment‚ the Mail & Guardian reported on Thursday that the Hawks had arrested a man for Magaqa’s murder earlier in the week. The publication also reported that a man was due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo was also not immediately available for comment.

A media conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon‚ where Cele will – alongside national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole – update the media on the Inter-Ministerial Committee intervention into political killings in the province.