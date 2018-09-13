South Africa

Cele expected to announce arrest in Magaqa murder: report

13 September 2018 - 15:35 By Timeslive
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to give an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal
Police minister Bheki Cele is expected to give an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Police confirmed on Thursday that minister Bheki Cele would provide an update into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal – fuelling speculation that he would announce the arrest of a second suspect for the high-profile murder of former ANC Youth League deputy secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.

While Cele’s spokeswoman‚ Reneilwe Serero‚ was not available for comment‚ the Mail & Guardian reported on Thursday that the Hawks had arrested a man for Magaqa’s murder earlier in the week. The publication also reported that a man was due to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

SAPS spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo was also not immediately available for comment.

A media conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon‚ where Cele will – alongside national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole – update the media on the Inter-Ministerial Committee intervention into political killings in the province.

Cele announces breakthroughs in KZN political killings

A prisoner serving time for another crime has been linked to the murder of ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa in July last year.
Politics
1 month ago

The committee was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year in the wake of a series of politically-motivated killings in KZN.

Magaqa’s murder was arguably the most high profile. He was shot multiple times in an apparent ambush in his car near his home in Umzimkhulu‚ where he was a councillor‚ in July.

Although he survived the shooting and was reportedly making a good recovery‚ Magaqa died in September last year.

Police said last year that a suspect in the attack on Magaqa was killed by officers after they stopped a cash-in-transit heist.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

ANC in KZN pushes for report looking into political killings to be released

The premier of KwaZulu-Natal should release the Moerane Commission of Inquiry report into political killings in the province and implement its ...
Politics
6 days ago

Knysna councillor arrested for murder of ANC’s Victor Molosi

Four more people‚ including a Knysna ward councillor‚ have been arrested for the murder of ANC councillor Victor Molosi in the Garden Route town in ...
News
29 days ago

Premier promises to move fast to release findings into political violence in KZN

Despite the spectre of political killings still looming large‚ it could take another month for the keenly-awaited Moerane Commission report to be ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Sex and the City' actress in uphill New York election fight World
  2. BREAKING | Off-duty metro cop murdered in Hillbrow South Africa
  3. Cele vows to send political killers ‘where they won’t see the sun’ South Africa
  4. Zuma to Zondo: I'm misunderstood‚ I will co-operate with your state capture ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X