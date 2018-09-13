South Africa

‘Dodgy’ property valuer lands plum job after ‘acing’ interview

13 September 2018 - 07:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
Thapelo Mmusinyane was found guilty of improper conduct over his role in the evaluation of a property.
Image: Twitter

A property valuer who was implicated in a R1.94-billion civil damages claim against the City of Joburg and a criminal charge over an alleged dodgy property deal, has been appointed as the eThekwini municipality’s new head of real estates.

Thapelo Mmusinyane started his new duties at the beginning of September and the municipality said he was appointed because he met the requirements of the post, was registered with the Property Valuers Profession, and did “exceptionally well” in the job interview.

Mmusinyane, who was an internal candidate valuer at the Johannesburg Property Company, was implicated in a criminal case relating to the alleged irregularities and unlawful manner of the disposal of portions of the Huddle Park Property in Johannesburg. While the case was opened at Hillbrow and transferred to the Hawks in April last year, Mmusinyane was not arrested.

