Eastern Cape gogo takes to the skies at 100

13 September 2018 - 11:15 By Nonsindiso Qwabe
Emily Sakulwa flew for the first time on September 12 2018 when she went to Cape Town to visit her children.

You’re never too old to dream…

A 100-year-old Dimbaza granny recently discovered this when her lifelong desire to travel by air came true.

Emily Sakulwa flew to Cape Town for the first time on Wednesday‚ thanks to Kulula.

After catching wind of Sakulwa’s wish to fly on a Talk Radio 702 conversation about Nelson Mandela’s centenary celebrations‚ Kulula partnered with Europcar to give the centenarian a trip to remember.

Sakulwa flew to Cape Town to visit her children.

Speaking about her first flying experience‚ the gogo was in good spirits‚ saying it was everything she had always dreamed of.

“Today I feel like a true celebrity. Enkosi kakhulu [thank you very much]!” she said.

- Daily Dispatch

