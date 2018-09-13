South Africa

Man knocked over and killed by Joburg ambulance

13 September 2018 - 16:24 By Zingisa Mvumvu
A man was knocked over and killed by an ambulance in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on September 13 2018.
Image: Zingisa Mvumvu

A man was knocked over and killed by an ambulance on the corner of Nasrec and Makin Reef roads in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2.30pm on Thursday‚ according to Rescue 787 operations manager Godfrey Mthimkhulu‚ who was first to arrive at the scene.

Mthimkhulu said the ambulance was travelling towards Mayfair on Nasrec Road when the man crossed the road in front of it.

“When I arrived I tried to resuscitate him but it was too late‚ there was no life anymore‚" said Mthimkhulu.

Two paramedics who were travelling in the ambulance‚ which overturned‚ were apparently uninjured.

