South Africa

Meet the Buthelezi quintuplets from Vosloorus: 'They're all breathing on their own and gaining weight'

13 September 2018 - 06:00 By Jessica Levitt
To the power of 5: introducing the Buthelezi babies.
Image: Supplied/Clinix Health Group

Botshelong Hospital in Vosloorus has announced the successful birth of the Buthelezi quintuplets: Siyanda, Sibahle, Simesihle, Silindile and Sindisiwe.

There have only been five quintuplets born since 1960, with three of these being born post 1994. The hospital, which is part of the Clinix Health Group, said that the Buthelezi quintuplets are the first to meet the "critical success factors" for good health and longevity as all five babies are breathing on their own and are gaining weight steadily.

Dr. Moeng Pitsoe was the lead physician in the case and was supported by a 100% South African medical team for the birth of the babies. He said there was "organised treatment" to ensure the safety and health of mom and babies.

The medical team was 100% local.
Image: Supplied/Clinix Health Group

"The babies were delivered at 30-weeks of gestation, which is extremely good for multiple births. Secondly, each of the babies was more than a kilogram at birth. Best practice tells us with these factors on our side, the babies have the best chance of survival," said Pitsoe.

The babies are expected to be released from hospital when they are 2kg each.

