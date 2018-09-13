Mohammed Ebrahim – the butcher accused of kidnapping schoolboy Miguel Louw – will now face a charge of murder.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the 43-year-old’s charge list would be amended to include one of murder after fast-tracked DNA tests confirmed that a decomposed body found in Phoenix 10 days ago was indeed that of Louw.

The 9-year-old boy disappeared on July 17 and was last seen with Ebrahim. The man‚ initially held on charges of kidnapping and theft‚ had been granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court two weeks ago.

It is understood that he was unable to pay the R2‚500 that would have seen him liberated while awaiting trial‚ and as such‚ he remains in the remand section of the Westville Prison.