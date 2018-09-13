Miguel Louw: man accused of kidnapping to face murder charge too
Mohammed Ebrahim – the butcher accused of kidnapping schoolboy Miguel Louw – will now face a charge of murder.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the 43-year-old’s charge list would be amended to include one of murder after fast-tracked DNA tests confirmed that a decomposed body found in Phoenix 10 days ago was indeed that of Louw.
The 9-year-old boy disappeared on July 17 and was last seen with Ebrahim. The man‚ initially held on charges of kidnapping and theft‚ had been granted bail in the Durban Magistrate’s Court two weeks ago.
It is understood that he was unable to pay the R2‚500 that would have seen him liberated while awaiting trial‚ and as such‚ he remains in the remand section of the Westville Prison.
It is thought that in the coming days‚ with confirmation that Louw’s body was found just metres from his family home in Phoenix‚ he will be brought back to court for an application to have his bail revoked.
The addition of a murder charge will mean that the onus will be on Ebrahim to provide exceptional and compelling circumstances that warrant his release while he awaits trial.
Louw’s family‚ through their spokeswoman Vasthi Williams‚ said that they were in mourning.
“The Louw family wants to thank all the people‚ who are too many to name‚ for tirelessly assisting in the search for Miguel‚” she said.
“The family‚ friends‚ community lived in hope of him walking through the door‚ and now sadly‚ we accept that we have to mourn him.”