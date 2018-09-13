New find reveals SA is home to world's oldest artwork

Three lines cross-hatched with six lines on a scrap of rock have cemented an SA cave’s place in early human history.

The red lines were drawn with an ochre crayon about 73,000 years ago and have been found on a smooth silcrete flake unearthed in the Blombos Cave in the southern Cape.

The cave has played a central role in providing information about the behavioural evolution of anatomically modern humans since it was discovered in 1991. The new discovery, reported on Wednesday, September 12 in Nature, is the earliest known drawing by humans, predating previous drawings from Africa, Europe and southeast Asia by at least 30,000 years.