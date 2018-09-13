South Africa

Off-duty metro cop murdered in Hillbrow

13 September 2018 - 17:47 By Nico Gous
An off-duty officer from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department was shot and killed in Bruce Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg on September 13 2018
Image: Nico Gous/TimesLIVE

An off-duty Johannesburg policeman was murdered in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the officer‚ from the recovery unit‚ was on foot when he was shot several times in the upper body. The incident took place at about 3pm. He was declared dead on the scene.

One suspect was arrested in the basement in a building near the crime scene in Bruce Street. A second suspects remains at large and the murder weapon remains missing.

Image: Nico Gous/TimesLIVE

Minnaar said the officer’s gun was the only thing stolen.

“At this stage this crime is still very fresh‚ so all the possibilities will be investigated‚” he said.

This is a developing story.

