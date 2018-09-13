Should workers who sang ‘hit the boer’ be dismissed? - Top court to decide
The Constitutional Court will on Thursday pass judgment on whether or not eight employees should be dismissed for singing a song which advocated for “hitting the boer”.
Duncanmec‚ a company manufacturing refuse-handling equipment in Johannesburg‚ dismissed the employees in 2013 after they embarked on an unprotected strike due to an overtime dispute.
The workers were not dismissed because of the unprotected strike‚ but rather for singing a struggle song in isiZulu that‚ in English‚ translates to: "Climb on top of the roof and tell them my mother is rejoicing when we hit the boer".
The workers challenged their dismissal in the Metal and Engineering Industries Bargaining Council.
The arbitrator found that the employees had been unfairly dismissed and ordered their reinstatement with three months’ back-pay‚ instead of the 12 months they were entitled to.
In July 2016‚ the Labour Court dismissed Duncanmec’s application to review the arbitrator’s award.
The Labour Court said the award was not an unreasonable conclusion‚ that the song was a popular struggle song‚ and that it was unfair to dismiss the employees for singing it‚ although it might have offended some managers‚ particularly white ones.
The Labour Appeal Court also dismissed the company’s appeal against that finding.
Duncanmec then approached the Constitutional Court and the matter was heard in May this year.
In its argument‚ Duncanmec said the Constitutional Court should adopt a position that if racism was proved in the workplace‚ dismissal should follow as a result‚ unless there were exceptional circumstances.
Sean Snyman‚ advocate for Duncanmec‚ told the Constitutional Court that in this case‚ there had been a workplace dispute followed by a protest‚ during which reference had been made to the race of the employer.
"Dismissal should follow unless exceptional circumstances exist. In this case‚ exceptional circumstances do not exist‚" Snyman said.
Snyman further argued that the phrasing of the song‚ which referred to hitting a white person‚ should not be justified more than 20 years into democracy.
However‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)‚ which represented the employees‚ said the arbitrator was not required to determine whether the singing of the song by its members amounted to hate speech.
Chris Orr‚ for Numsa‚ said the arbitrator was required to determine whether the employees had committed misconduct and‚ if so‚ whether such misconduct warranted dismissal.
He said the arbitrator imposed a difficult sanction on the employees‚ - a nine-month unpaid sanction.
“She said they must take responsibility for singing that song. This [sanction] was not merely a slap on the wrist‚” Orr told the court in May.