South Africa

State Capture Inquiry: Judge Zondo to rule on applications to cross-examine witnesses

13 September 2018 - 06:00 By Amil Unraw
The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry in State Capture Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo during a media briefing on May 24 2018
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will on Thursday announce his decision on applications to the state capture inquiry for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Former president Jacob Zuma's son‚ Duduzane‚ and two members of the Gupta family are believed to have applied to cross-examine witnesses who earlier testified at the commission.

These witnesses include former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor‚ former deputy finance boss Mcebisi Jonas and former GCIS head‚ Themba Maseko. Earlier this week‚ the commission announced that Duduzane had changed his mind and decided to testify himself. His lawyers wrote to the commission saying he would give testimony in relation to allegations made by Jonas that Duduzane allegedly attempted to facilitate a R600-million bribe on behalf of the Gupta family.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission was expected to hear testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan on Wednesday but the commission's spokesperson‚ Mbuyiselo Stemela‚ said this had been postponed. He did not specify when Hogan would appear before the commission.

Hearings will continue on Monday next week with representatives from the financial sector providing testimony on the closure of bank accounts belonging to various companies linked to the Gupta family.

In 2016‚ Absa‚ First National Bank‚ Standard Bank‚ and Nedbank cut ties with the Gupta-owned Oakbay Investments - the umbrella body for many of the family's business interests.

Last year the family also lost a court bid to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing down their last remaining bank accounts in the country.

