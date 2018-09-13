If you’re worried that they’re starting the revolution without you‚ you might be right. It just depends what work you do‚ and how much you’re prepared to adapt.

Before the clock strikes midnight to ring in 2030‚ around 200 new professions we’ve barely heard of will be in existence‚ or will be far more competitive than they are now.

At the same time‚ according to the international team of experts that worked on the Atlas of Emerging Jobs‚ around 57 professions will die out completely by 2030.

The National Science & Technology Forum‚ which is holding a three-day discussion forum at Cape Town Stadium‚ is looking at this very topic: what are the implications of the fourth industrial revolution for industry‚ society and education? Working towards a career and employment are a major part of that.

The first industrial revolution brought water and steam power‚ which mechanised production. The second brought electric power‚ which enabled mass production‚ while the third introduced automated production through electronics and information technology.