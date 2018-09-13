How many Cape Town locations can you identify in the new Apple Watch ad?

We got to nine‚ but there may be more‚ as the Mother City stars in the 68-second video. It shows the Apple Watch Series 4 tracking the movement of people across the world as they enjoy various activities.

“Apple Watch has been inspiring people everywhere to be more active‚ healthy‚ and connected. That’s what it’s all about‚” the company says in the video description on YouTube.

The Series 4 was unveiled on Wednesday in California alongside Apple’s new iPhone range‚ and its new features allow wearers to take their own electrocardiogram or detect a fall.

The watch‚ sold in the US from $399 (R5‚950)‚ will be available from September 21.

“Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health‚” said chief operating officer Jeff Williams.

The smartwatches include an accelerometer and gyroscope‚ which are able to detect hard falls‚ and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram‚ described as a first for a wearable device.