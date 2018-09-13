WATCH | Cape Town's time has come in new Apple ad
How many Cape Town locations can you identify in the new Apple Watch ad?
We got to nine‚ but there may be more‚ as the Mother City stars in the 68-second video. It shows the Apple Watch Series 4 tracking the movement of people across the world as they enjoy various activities.
“Apple Watch has been inspiring people everywhere to be more active‚ healthy‚ and connected. That’s what it’s all about‚” the company says in the video description on YouTube.
The Series 4 was unveiled on Wednesday in California alongside Apple’s new iPhone range‚ and its new features allow wearers to take their own electrocardiogram or detect a fall.
The watch‚ sold in the US from $399 (R5‚950)‚ will be available from September 21.
“Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health‚” said chief operating officer Jeff Williams.
The smartwatches include an accelerometer and gyroscope‚ which are able to detect hard falls‚ and an electrical heart rate sensor that can take an electrocardiogram‚ described as a first for a wearable device.
“This is the first ECG product offered over the counter directly to consumers‚” said Williams. “Now you can take an ECG any time‚ anywhere‚ right from the wrist.”
The fall detection upgrade is seen as an important feature for elderly or disabled users.
“Identifying a fall may sound like a straightforward problem‚ but it requires a lot of data analysis‚” Williams said.
If a person falls‚ and then is motionless‚ the watch will call emergency services‚ he added.
Research firm CB Insights said Apple was at a “crossroads” a decade after introducing the iPhone. “Looking for the next wave‚ Apple is clearly expanding into augmented reality and wearables with the Apple Watch and AirPods wireless headphones‚” the firm said.
“But the next ‘big one’ — a success and growth driver on the scale of the iPhone — has not yet been determined. Will it be augmented reality‚ auto‚ wearables? Or something else entirely?”
Apple’s smartwatches now come in two screen sizes: 40mm and 44mm — a jump from the previous 38mm and 42mm — without any significant change to the watch case.