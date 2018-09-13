State Capture Inquiry: Decision on applications for leave to cross-examine witnesses

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced his decision on applications to the state capture inquiry for leave to cross-examine witnesses.

Zondo has made a decision to reject the request for Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to give evidence from a location outside South Africa, as well as the suggestion by the Gupta brothers that the commission travel overseas to hear their evidence.

He says there is no reason to give Ajay and Rajesh Gupta special treatment and that the commission will afford all implicated persons, including Guptas, fair opportunity to tell their side of the story.

He says if the commission does not hear the Guptas' side of the story it was because they chose to turn their backs on this country.

Furthermore, the chief justice dismissed the application by Ajay and Rajesh Gupta to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas, Vytjie Mentor and Themba Maseko.