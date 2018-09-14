South Africa

Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher

14 September 2018 - 18:06 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The grade eight learner from Eldorado Park Secondary school was charged with pointing a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon.
The grade eight learner from Eldorado Park Secondary school was charged with pointing a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A 15-year-old pupil who allegedly pulled a gun on a teacher at Eldorado Park Secondary School made a brief appearance in the Protea Children's Court in Soweto on Friday.

He was charged with pointing a gun and possession of a dangerous weapon. His next court appearance will be on September 28.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said the grade eight pupil was arrested on Wednesday and subsequently released into the custody of his parents.

The incident‚ which happened on Wednesday‚ was condemned as “unacceptable” by the National Association of School Governing Bodies.

“It’s unacceptable that a learner can threaten a teacher when the relationship between the two should be the same as parent and child‚” said the association’s spokesperson‚ Matakanye Matakanya.

Matakanya further added that the education department should “really come to the party and deal decisively with this matter”.

The association urged the department to give school governing bodies the authority to formulate policies that would prioritise the safety of teachers.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the department would not be lenient when dealing with such incidents at schools. “We have adopted a zero-nonsense tolerance approach towards delinquents and will demonstrate no mercy towards lawlessness in and around our schools.”

According to the department‚ the weapon was a Powerline gas gun.

READ MORE:

Police arrest Eldorado Park Secondary School pupil for pointing gun at teacher

A grade 8 learner who threatened his teacher with a gun in class at a high school in Johannesburg has been arrested.
News
1 day ago

Let teachers pepper spray violent pupils - Call

Teachers should be empowered through self-defence lessons and be permitted to use pepper sprays when their lives and those of pupils are in danger.
News
6 hours ago

Zeerust high school pupil arrested for stabbing his teacher to death

A learner allegedly stabbed and killed a teacher on Thursday at a school in Zeerust‚ North West.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher South Africa
  2. Cholera forces Zimbabwe opposition to call off ‘inauguration’ Africa
  3. Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs World
  4. Lesufi praises Parktown boys who testified against former water polo coach South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X