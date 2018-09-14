South Africa

Fight over missing cellphone leads to pupil's death

14 September 2018 - 09:00 By Malibongwe Dayimani
An 18-year-old Eastern Cape pupil has been stabbed to death in class‚ allegedly by a fellow pupil.

The incident took place at a secondary school in Peddie‚ the DispatchLIVE reports.

A 16-year-old pupil has been arrested and charged with murder‚ said Eastern Cape provincial spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

She said the killing happened after the pupils fought over a missing cellphone.

The pupil died instantly from the stab wounds at 3pm on Thursday‚ said Govender.

Violence at schools has been in the spotlight this week with two other incidents reported: A pupil allegedly stabbed and killed a teacher on Thursday at a school in Zeerust‚ North West; and at Eldorado Park in Johannesburg‚ a pupil was arrested on Wednesday after pointing a gun at a teacher.

