A giraffe that attacked and seriously injured a mother and her son in Limpopo will be moved to another reserve.

A female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth‚ attacked Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and her son three-year-old son‚ Finn‚ close to their home on the Blyde Wildlife Estate near Hoedspruit‚ Limpopo on September 4.

They were seriously injured and rushed to the Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Johannesburg.

Blyde Wildlife Estate manager Riaan Cilliers said they were helping to move the giraffe and her calf to another reserve.

“Dangerous animals such as lions‚ elephants‚ buffalo‚ rhino‚ or leopards do not occur in the area where the Williams family resides.”