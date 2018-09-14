South Africa

Giraffe that attacked mother and son to be moved

14 September 2018 - 19:50 By Nico Gous
Sam Williams, his wife Katy and son Finn. The two are said to be recovering well in hospital
Sam Williams, his wife Katy and son Finn. The two are said to be recovering well in hospital
Image: Supplied

A giraffe that attacked and seriously injured a mother and her son in Limpopo will be moved to another reserve.

A female giraffe‚ which had recently given birth‚ attacked Katy Williams‚ 35‚ and her son three-year-old son‚ Finn‚ close to their home on the Blyde Wildlife Estate near Hoedspruit‚ Limpopo on September 4.

They were seriously injured and rushed to the Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital in Johannesburg.

Blyde Wildlife Estate manager Riaan Cilliers said they were helping to move the giraffe and her calf to another reserve.

“Dangerous animals such as lions‚ elephants‚ buffalo‚ rhino‚ or leopards do not occur in the area where the Williams family resides.”

Mother undergoes operation to repair injuries after giraffe attack

Doctors finished operating in the early hours of Thursday morning on a mother who sustained multiple injuries‚ along with her son‚ after being ...
News
8 days ago

Family spokesperson Marina Botha from Botha & Lovegrove Attorneys said on Friday that Katy’s condition was improving daily.

“She understands that it will take time to recover fully‚ but she has a positive attitude and she is surprising doctors with her rapid progress. She is communicating by writing words and sentences on paper. She has written to ask Sam to thank everyone for their overwhelming support so far on her behalf.”

Finn remains sedated but is beginning to awaken. He underwent an operation last week to relieve pressure on his brain.

“As his sedatives are reduced and he starts to regain consciousness his medical team expect to gain further indications of the severity of his injuries. We can confirm that he is breathing independently‚ and we hope to have more information in the near future‚” said Botha.

Friends and families started an online crowdfunding campaign earlier this week to help Katy and Finn with their recovery. On Friday‚ the GoFundMe campaign had just under £10‚000 (R19,5257.50) of its £40‚000 (R78,1030.00) goal. 

READ MORE:

Husband speaks about giraffe attack that left wife‚ son 'critical'

A mother and her three-year-old son are in a critical but stable condition after being attacked by a giraffe on a wildlife estate in Limpopo.
News
9 days ago

Giraffe tramples mom and 3-year-old on Limpopo farm

In a freak accident involving a giraffe‚ two people – a mother and her child – were left critically injured.
News
10 days ago

71-year-old counts his blessings after surviving gruesome crocodile attack

A 71-year-old man has lived to tell the tale of how he survived a crocodile attack on the Olifants River in Limpopo.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Giraffe that attacked mother and son to be moved South Africa
  2. Help me bring my beloved Munchkin home‚ says South African leaving Lagos South Africa
  3. Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher South Africa
  4. Cholera forces Zimbabwe opposition to call off ‘inauguration’ Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X