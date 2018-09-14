South Africa

Hawks close net on human trafficking with three arrests

14 September 2018 - 12:43 By Timeslive
The Hawks arrested three people involved in recruitment for human trafficking.
The Hawks arrested three people involved in recruitment for human trafficking.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three “recruiters” whose false promises lured victims into a nightmare have been traced and arrested by the Hawks’ anti-human trafficking team.

Leandre Meryl Williams Ayuk‚ 35‚ allegedly recruited victims under false pretences to travel from Springbok to Cape Town. On arrival‚ they were allegedly coerced into drugs and prostitution.

Ayuk appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

She allegedly recruited victims for her husband Edward Ayuk‚ who was arrested for a similar offence in September 2017. Two victims‚ aged 16 and 29‚ were rescued from his house in Brooklyn‚ Cape Town‚ after his arrest.

Two other alleged recruiters‚ Vincent Ndidi Onyejekwa‚ 39‚ and Uche Henry Ezenwa‚ 35‚ appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Investigators linked them as recruiters to trafficking cases in Bellville and Milnerton in Cape Town.

In these cases‚ according to Hawks spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase‚ two victims were lured and transported from Johannesburg to Cape Town with promises of lucrative job opportunities.

Ezenwa is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court on September 17‚ while Onyejekwa will appear in the Bellville Regional Court on September 18.

READ MORE:

Mona Monyane details how her friend was targeted in attempted 'trafficking' incident at Pretoria club

Mona Monyane's friend has been left shaken after the traumatic incident.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Hawks arrest man for human trafficking after alleged victim escapes

The Hawks arrested a 40-year-old man at the weekend for alleged human trafficking after a 21-year-old alleged victim managed to escape from his ...
News
1 month ago

Two Athlone elderly men bust for trafficking young men

Two elderly men have been arrested in Athlone for allegedly running a human trafficking ring which targeted young men‚ Western Cape police said on ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Homeless people face an uphill battle to get Sassa disability grants South Africa
  2. 'Thank goodness it’s just one!' – dad-to-be recalls growing up as a quintuplet South Africa
  3. Collan Rex convicted of assaulting Parktown boys‚ not guilty of attempted murder South Africa
  4. Three arrested in Midrand for trying to sell elephant tusk South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X