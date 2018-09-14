Hijack victims locked in freezing refrigerator truck

A truck driver and his two assistants were rescued by police from freezing to death inside their abandoned refrigerator truck following a hijacking outside East London on Thursday afternoon.

Cambridge police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the three men were locked inside the truck‚ which was then driven away and abandoned with the men inside the fridge.

He said two armed thugs had apparently attacked the truck. Mbi said the truck was hijacked on the N2 near the Gonubie offramp.

The driver and his assistants were robbed of their cellphones and money before being forced into the back. The truck was found 20km from where it was hijacked.

Mbi said the truck had been en route to Mthatha to offload energy drinks and juice.

