Homeless people face an uphill battle to get Sassa disability grants

More than one million people in South Africa receive a disability grant from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa). But if you’re homeless it can be particularly difficult to get this support.

Proof of residence and a valid South African identity document are required when applying for a disability grant. A person must also be between 18 and 59 years of age‚ must submit a medical assessment report not older than three months‚ not be cared for in a state institution and must not be a recipient of another social grant.

The fixed monthly amount of a disability grant is R1‚690.

“It is extremely difficult for people living on the streets to obtain a disability grant because they seldom have an ID and cannot provide proof of residence‚” said Pat Eddy‚ manager of Cape Town’s Central City Improvement District (CCID). “This entire process could take many months‚ which inevitably results in the person having to wait far longer than should be necessary to access the much needed disability grant.”

The CCID assists people without an ID by contacting their family and the department of home affairs to find out if the person has ever had an ID. They also contact the last school the person attended to check the records for a date of birth. If this fails‚ the fieldworker gets a sworn affidavit from a family member or community leader who can verify the person’s information.