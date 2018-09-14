Hurricane Florence deluges Carolinas ahead of landfall

Flooding from Hurricane Florence swept across the Carolinas early on Friday as the massive storm surged towards the coast, threatening record rainfall and leaving scores trapped by rising waters and thousands without power.

Florence, set to make landfall on Friday, was expected to cover almost all of North Carolina in several feet of water, State Governor Roy Cooper told reporters. The National Weather Service said as much as seven inches of rain had fallen overnight in some coastal areas.

With the brunt of the slow-moving storm yet to come, about 150 people were awaiting rescue in New Bern, a city near the coast, where a gauge on the Neuse River recorded 10 feet (three meters) of inundation, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.