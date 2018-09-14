South Africa

Knives and guns do not belong in schools: MPs on Eldorado Park‚ Zeerust

14 September 2018 - 12:22 By Timeslive
The parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education says it is shocked by the recent violence at schools.
The parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education says it is shocked by the recent violence at schools.
Image: iStock

Greater safety and security measures are needed at all schools‚ says Nomalungelo Gina‚ chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on basic education.

Commenting on the death of a teacher at Zeerust in the North West‚ allegedly at the hands of a pupil‚ Gina said in a statement: “The committee is deeply shocked by the incident. Weapons should never find their way into schools. This should be a safe environment for both learners and educators.”

Gina also expressed her shock at the case of a pupil from Eldorado Park who allegedly pulled a gun on his teacher.

"It was later established it was a toy gun. It was reported that the educator reprimanded the learner on Tuesday and Wednesday for wearing a beanie to school. On Thursday the 15-year-old boy allegedly pulled the gun‚ that shoots pellets‚ on the educator‚" according to the statement.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday and released into his parents’ custody‚ pending an appearance in the Kliptown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“I cannot emphasise enough that schools are places of safety. Education is a societal issue. It is important for everyone to work together to ensure a safe place for learners to be educating in and for teachers to do their job.

“I want to appeal to parents and the community at large to help bring back the pride and safety back into our schools. Violence does not belong in schools‚” said Gina.

