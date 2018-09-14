South Africa

Knobkierie-wielding man hijacks pair mid-coitus in a car

14 September 2018 - 17:00 By Timeslive
Rusa’s Prem Balram said this was not the first hijacking incident of this kind in the area.
Rusa’s Prem Balram said this was not the first hijacking incident of this kind in the area.
Image: Supplied

A couple's making out in a car turned into a nightmare when they were hijacked mid-coitus.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)‚ the couple were in their vehicle at Canelands‚ Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ on Thursday evening when the crime took place.

“At approximately 6.48pm‚ members of Rusa responded to the scene after being informed of the incident. Upon arrival‚ reaction officers managed to locate the female victim‚” said Rusa’s Prem Balram.

He said the woman had stopped at a shop after work to buy groceries “when she met a man who offered her money to have sex with him”.

“She accepted his offer and the two left in his Toyota Tazz. The driver proceeded to a cane field where the two had sex in the vehicle.

“While the couple were distracted‚ they were approached by a man who was in possession of a knobkierie. He instructed the two to exit the vehicle before he robbed them of their valuables. The suspect then drove off in the victim's vehicle‚” said Balram.

The man then ran to the main road and found assistance‚ and began to search for the stolen vehicle.

“He returned to the scene while reaction officers were interviewing the female victim. He initially denied knowing the woman and stated that he was hijacked at the entrance of the [King Shaka International] airport. However‚ he later confirmed the female's version of events‚” said Balram.

The two were not injured.

KwaZulu-Natal police said there was “no knowledge” of the incident at either the Verulam or nearby Tongaat police stations. But Balram said his officers had called police to the scene and they had responded – even providing the licence plate number of the police vehicle that would arrive.

Balram said this was not the first hijacking incident of this kind in the area.

“The suspect involved in the hijacking is believed to be targeting people having sex in the cane fields in the Canelands area. Rusa has attended to several calls of hijackings and robberies where the same modus operandi was used. In one case the female victim was raped.

“The public is cautioned not to park in the cane field as the area is isolated and extremely dangerous‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Hijack victims locked in freezing refrigerator truck

A truck driver and his two assistants were rescued by police from freezing to death inside their abandoned refrigerator truck following a hijacking ...
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Brave granny rams into dumbstruck armed hijackers

Video footage of a group of armed criminals attempting to hijack a woman in her drive way has emerged on social media.
News
11 days ago

Quick thinking saves hijacked KZN family

A KwaZulu-Natal couple and their three-year-old child managed to escape from the clutches of armed hijackers by contacting the police after being ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Eldorado Park Secondary pupil in court for pointing gun at teacher South Africa
  2. Cholera forces Zimbabwe opposition to call off ‘inauguration’ Africa
  3. Gas explosions drive thousands from homes in Boston suburbs World
  4. Lesufi praises Parktown boys who testified against former water polo coach South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X