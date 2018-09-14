South Africa

Meet the cop - and his hero dog - who found Miguel Louw

14 September 2018 - 08:00 By Jeff Wicks
Collin Chetty and his dog, Ghost. He says his pawed partner was the real star of the show.
Image: Jackie Clausen

“We bring people home whether they’re alive or dead.”  

These are the words of veteran cop Collin Chetty who, guided by the keen nose of his dog Ghost, may have unravelled the mystery of missing schoolboy Miguel Louw 49 days before.

“This job is about bringing people home and I am lucky I get to do that. We search for loved ones and we bring closure to families who have lost someone,” Chetty said.

The navy man turned policeman had been led by Ghost, a three-year-old German shepherd, to the decomposed remains of a schoolboy whose face had been obscured by the knotted sleeves of a jacket in a ravine in Phoenix.

