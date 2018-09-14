A five-year-old boy from Maake near Tzaneen who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead‚ said Limpopo police.

Khaya Restoration Rikhotso's body was found on Thursday‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The deceased was allegedly found by a passerby in some bushes following a massive search operation by the police‚ the family and the local community. The circumstances around the victim's death is subject to the ongoing police investigations‚" Ngoepe said.

"This discovery follows his disappearance on the 6th September. It is alleged that his grandmother saw him playing at the gate inside the yard. Later on‚ she checked on him and discovered that he was nowhere to be found‚" said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe would not immediately disclose how Khaya died‚ saying it would all form part of their investigation.

The discovery of the little boy's body comes just days after the body of another missing boy from Durban was found in a ravine.

The decomposing body was found by police and security guards‚ who were led on a pursuit deep into a bush by men who had robbed a salon in Phoenix on Monday last week.

A search dog tracking the robbers had deviated from their scent – honing in on the decomposed remains of a boy still clad in school uniform.