Psychiatrist Dr Kiran Sukeri‚ who the Health Ombud accused of making false claims of ill-treatment of patients at the Tower Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape‚ has decided not to appeal the ombud's findings against him.

"After careful consideration I have made the decision not to lodge an appeal‚ specifically in relation to those aspects of the ombudsman’s report I disagree with or with which I am aggrieved‚ since I do not believe that this will lead to any substantive or constructive ends at this juncture‚" Sukeri said in a statement.

He had taken to the media to blow the whistle on the facility where he was employed as a psychiatrist. He had described the situation as another Life Esidimeni‚ comparing it with the tragedy which played out in Gauteng where more than 140 mentally ill patients died after being moved from the government facility to some ill-equipped non-government organisations.

After investigating Sukeri's claims‚ ombud Prof Malegapuru Makgoba released a report last month where he alleged that Sukeri had made the false claims following a power struggle with the CEO of the hospital he was employed by. He questioned his professionalism for releasing some crucial information on patients to the media and added that his track record was less than desirable.

"Dr Sukeri's 11 discharged users were not coping well in the community‚ some with relapses and re-admissions. One user was reported missing‚ two users had passed away‚ one user had committed suicide and one user committed murder and has since been arrested‚" Makgobo said at the time. Responding to this‚ Sukeri said he was "deeply disappointed and saddened by Makgoba's attack on his professional integrity".