The R100m game gift: Mystery solved?

A memorandum from 2016 has emerged and sheds the light on a controversial “transformation-driven” R100-million game donation from the North West Parks Board to a game-breeding company owned by white Afrikaners.

The Times first reported on the strange donation in June 2017, when it emerged that a white Afrikaner game-breeding family appeared to have been the recipients of a multimillion-rand gift in the form of buffalo and sable antelope from the North West government as part of its “transformation agenda”.

Now Times Select has seen a memo that finally appears to explain the mysterious donation.