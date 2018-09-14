South Africa

Three arrested in Midrand for trying to sell elephant tusk

14 September 2018 - 13:58 By Nico Gous
Two cars and an elephant tusk were seized in an undercover operation.
Two cars and an elephant tusk were seized in an undercover operation.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Three men were arrested for the illegal possession and selling of elephant tusks in Midrand on Wednesday.

The environmental affairs department’s Green Scorpions‚ the Hawks and the police seized two cars and an elephant tusk in an undercover operation.

Department spokesman Albi Modise said according to the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act‚ illegal ivory trade carried a 10-year penalty or a R10-million fine.

The suspects appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The investigation continues.

Meanwhile‚ in an unrelated incident‚ the department also welcomed the punishment handed down to another man for contravening environmental laws.

Jan Adriaan van Vuuren was fined R200‚000 or three years imprisonment in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in August for the illegal possession of 35 cycads. He was arrested on December 14‚ 2016 at his house in the east of Pretoria.

READ MORE:

After elephant killings, Botswana is considering lifting hunting ban

Botswana launched a review on Wednesday of a 2014 hunting ban imposed to reverse a decline in elephants and other wildlife.
News
1 day ago

Rhino poachers nabbed after 60km chase into Mozambique

It started late at night‚ when rangers heard the crackle of gunfire shatter the peace of the Kruger National Park.
News
9 days ago

Rhino poacher on the run – exactly nine years after the crime

A Richards Bay magistrate has issued a warrant for the arrest of an alleged rhino poacher exactly nine years after he was apparently nabbed ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. Homeless people face an uphill battle to get Sassa disability grants South Africa
  2. 'Thank goodness it’s just one!' – dad-to-be recalls growing up as a quintuplet South Africa
  3. Collan Rex convicted of assaulting Parktown boys‚ not guilty of attempted murder South Africa
  4. Three arrested in Midrand for trying to sell elephant tusk South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X