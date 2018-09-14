WATCH | Buthelezi quintuplets' mom: 'It was so emotional'

“It was emotional. When the fourth one came, I was so emotional. Not that I didn’t want her, it’s just that I didn’t know,” Ndlangisa told TimesLIVE.

She has been discharged from hospital and now makes the daily trek to visit her babies, whom doctors say should be released by the end of October. “I am up every two hours pumping breastmilk for the babies. It’s been difficult and emotional, and I can’t wait to dress them,” she said.

Pitsoe, Ndlangisa's doctor, said he wanted the babies to each weigh 2kg before being discharged and was confident they would all leave happy and healthy.

Only five sets of quintuplets have been born in South Africa since 1960; three since 1994. But these are the first quintuplets to meet critical success factors for good health and longevity, with all the babies now breathing on their own and gaining weight steadily.

The hospital has said it is establishing a trust to help the family with the unexpected cost of having five children. “They’ve got to come home to a great situation in an environment where they can be looked after by everybody,” said Pitsoe.

As for more babies? The proud mom said she was done for now.