South Africa

WATCH | Pupils, colleagues break down following teacher's stabbing death

14 September 2018 - 10:25 By Reuben Goldberg
24-year-old Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate was allegedly stabbed and killed by a 17-year-old learner at the school on September 13 2018
Image: Via Facebook/Gadimang Mokolobate Costa Papiki

Pupils and teachers cried and wailed on Friday morning as they prepared to attend morning assembly at Ramotshere Secondary School where a pupil stabbed and killed a teacher on Thursday.

The pupil who has been arrested, stabbed teacher Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate‚ 24, after he reprimanded the learner on Wednesday for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.

The SABC reports regular morning assembly was disrupted at the Zeerust, North West, school as both children and teachers struggled to contain their emotions on Friday morning.

