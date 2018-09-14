Zuma ‘not scared to testify’ at state capture probe

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer says he is “not scared” to testify at the state capture inquiry and that he will do so when invited.

“He has no reason not to cooperate, he has never not cooperated. He’s not running away and he is not scared to come. He’s willing to come to testify,” Zuma’s attorney Daniel Mantsha told Times Select on Thursday. “Therefore he should not be treated like he is a suspect, or an accused person.”

He stressed that Zuma, as the former head of state, was more than willing to engage with the inquiry’s evidence leaders – and assist them – if asked to do so.