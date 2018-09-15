No gown for wannabe advocate who hid his criminal record

An advocate who was disbarred for trying to conceal his criminal past and his 125-year prison sentence has been dealt yet another blow.

The high court in Kimberley has sunk Sipho Mziako’s bid to save his robes‚ dismissing his application for leave to appeal its earlier order striking his name off the roll of advocates.

Mziako‚ a former policeman from Pretoria who studied law in prison and obtained his degree in 2008‚ abandoned his application for admission as an advocate in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court about seven years ago when the society of advocates in the province asked him uncomfortable questions.

He had failed to disclose that he had been convicted in 1995 of:

• 13 counts of fraud;

• 11 counts of theft of motor vehicles;

• One count of theft of a motor vehicle engine; and

• Five counts of corruption.