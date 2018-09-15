One person was killed and three other people sustained serious injuries in a collision between a truck and a light motor vehicle at the N12/R28 intersection in Westonaria‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

“At approximately 4.45am on Saturday morning‚ paramedics from ER24 and local emergency services arrived on the scene where they found the truck lying on its side. The light motor vehicle was found with severe damage a few metres away.

“Upon assessment paramedics found that the driver of the light motor vehicle sustained fatal injuries. He was declared dead on scene‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He added that two other men and a woman were found trapped inside the vehicle with serious injuries.

“The Westonaria Fire Department had to use rescue equipment to free them from the wreckage. Once freed‚ they were stabilised and rushed to Randfontein Lenmed Hospital for further care.

“The driver of the truck was found walking around on scene. He was assessed by paramedics but later declined to be transported to hospital‚” Vermaak said.