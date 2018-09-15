An inconsolable Raylene Louw clung to her daughter Mikayla as the small white coffin‚ which contained the remains of her murdered child Miguel‚ was carried by pall bearers out of St Ann's Parish in Sydenham‚ Durban‚ for his private cremation on Saturday.

Miguel's "celebration of life" funeral‚ which brought scores of mourners mostly dressed in white to pay their final respects‚ marked the end of more than two months of despair‚ uncertainty and tears for the Louw family.

A single white balloon‚ which bore Miguel's name and angel wings‚ was attached to his coffin. Most of his family wore white t-shirts‚ with his face on the front and the touching words "Heaven has gained another angel and a piece of my heart" emblazoned on the back.