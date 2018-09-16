South Africa

Flat tyres foil women's getaway at Clearwater Mall

16 September 2018 - 15:13 By Timeslive
Cellphone video footage shows two women suspected of shoplifting driving through a security boom security‚ puncturing the tyres of their car‚ at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort.
Cellphone video footage shows two women suspected of shoplifting driving through a security boom security‚ puncturing the tyres of their car‚ at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort.

Two young women suspected of shoplifting tried to flee by driving through a boom security checkpoint‚ puncturing the tyres of the car they were in‚ at Clearwater Mall‚ Roodepoort.

They were apprehended by security at about midday on Sunday.

Cellphone video footage recorded by an eyewitness is rapidly spreading on social media.

"They tried to cut in front of my mom and then we realised that they were stealing. And then they just went over the spikes and over the boom‚" she said on the recording‚ in between asking people to call the police.

The footage also shows the one woman claiming she does not know her passenger‚ even asking her what she had done to be chased by security‚ until it is pointed out to her that she was the driver!

They were escorted away by security.

Contacted for comment‚ police said a case had not yet been opened while a mall spokesperson said comment would only be forthcoming after management returned to work on Monday.

Rolex watches and family heirlooms... What victims lost in safety deposit box heists at FNB

R121 million. That’s what the 60 victims of safety deposit box heists at three Joburg branches of First National Bank are claiming from the bank in a ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Choc-in-transit heist: CCTV catches 'Sugar Daddy' in the act

Several bars of 87g bar of Fruit and Nut flavoured chocolate. That is the choice of sweet treat that the Heidedal Engen garage’s chocolate thief, who ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Not so lucky today! Smash-and-grab attempt in Alex foiled by biker

Anton Damhuis was on his way home from work on September 10 2018 when he rammed his motorbike into a thief attempting to steal from another motorist.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Social workers will help quintuplets family with 'rollercoaster of emotions' South Africa
  2. Robbers make two silly mistakes - hijack a cop‚ then stop for beer South Africa
  3. Flat tyres foil women's getaway at Clearwater Mall South Africa
  4. Typhoon Mangkhut rips through Hong Kong as Philippines death toll rises World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X