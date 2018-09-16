South Africa

It's finally time to take out your summer clothes as heatwave hits Jozi

16 September 2018
Summer's finally on its way with temperatures hitting 31ºC in Johannesburg next week.
Image: DAVID HARRISON

Johannesburg residents can unpack their summer wardrobe‚ because the first heatwave of the new season is bringing temperatures as high as 31ºC.

"A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in Gauteng and western parts of Limpopo province until at least Wednesday‚" the SA Weather Service said on Sunday.

It warned there was a risk of extremely high fire danger conditions over Gauteng‚ North West‚ south-western parts of Limpopo‚ western and southern parts of Mpumalanga‚ eastern parts of the Northern Cape and parts of the Free State.

Weather.com predicts a high of 29ºC on Monday while Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 31ºC. Thursday to Sunday are expected to have temperatures of between 26-28ºC. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast for Friday.

