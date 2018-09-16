South Africa

Police seeking information on killing of four men in Port Elizabeth

Police in the Eastern Cape are searching for suspects in the murder of four men killed in a shooting incident in Zwide‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Friday night.
Police in the Eastern Cape are still searching for whoever was responsible for the murder of four men who were killed in a shooting incident in Zwide‚ Port Elizabeth‚ on Friday night.

The incident occurred in Kuvo Street at around 10.45pm on Friday.

“This followed after a 38-year-old female heard a loud quarrel erupting from a neighbouring shack. When she walked over to the shack to ask them to quiet down‚ several shots were being fired inside the shack. She was wounded in her lower arm in the process and ran for safety.

“On police arrival‚ four male bodies were discovered. Two inside and two outside‚” police said in a statement.

Only the shack owner‚ 32-year-old Bongani Yoni could be identified‚ they added.

Several empty ammunition cartridges were found in and around the murder scene.

“At this stage it is unknown what the reason for the murders or who the suspects are.

“Police are urging anybody that could assist with more information to contact the investigating officer of Motherwell Serious Violent Crime Unit‚ Captain Jerome Mackay‚ at 076 018 0713 or our Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

The Motherwell police cluster commander‚ Major-General Dawie Rabie‚ said: "Crimes committed using firearms are a serious concern to the SAPS. We (SAPS) cannot allow these violent crimes and we urge our community to assist police in rooting out these criminals and their firearms."

