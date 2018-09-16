A Kuruman crime intelligence policeman was attacked in the early hours of Sunday morning by a gang wanting to go on a joyride. But he overpowered one of his attackers‚ stabbing him with the butcher's knife that had been used to threaten him.

Northern Cape police said that at about 2am on Sunday morning a member of Kuruman crime intelligence was on night shift duty.

Captain Sergio Kock described the attack as it unfolded: "As the member was waiting for traffic to pass on the N14‚ he was approached by two suspects asking for a lift. He told them that he is not going to town. The suspects‚ armed with knives‚ suddenly increased to six and forced the member to the back seat before driving with him to Batlharos."

That's where the crime became almost farcical.

"They stopped at a tavern where three suspects got out to buy beer while the other three suspects remained in the vehicle.

". . . One of the suspects who (remained in the car) opened the door to smoke."

The policeman overpowered him‚ stabbing him several times‚ allegedly with the suspect's butcher knife.

"The other two other suspects tried to keep the member inside the vehicle‚ but he managed to escape."

The officer immediately alerted Batlharos police.

The vehicle was tracked and found abandoned in Seodin village‚ Kuruman.

"The police are currently on the lookout for the suspects and one of them is seriously injured after being stabbed‚" said Kock.

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Wrenchville police on 0876300050 or to call Crime Stop on 0860010111.