A bizarre three-armed bronze of Dr Martin Luther King‚ gifted by former American first lady Michelle Obama‚ is among the strange presents that were given to late statesman Nelson Mandela.

So is a bust of Madiba in papier-mache‚ painted gold‚ that was created by a prisoner in Johannesburg. These are being highlighted by Curiosity‚ a magazine produced under the auspices of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg‚ which states there a vault at the Mandela Foundation that houses "Madiba Art".

“Value is subjective. Some of it is fantastic‚ some quite grotesque‚” the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Verne Harris was quoted as saying.

Our archives show that Mandela at least got to enjoy several sweet treats as gifts‚ including in July 1999 when late pop star Michael Jackson arrived with a personalised birthday cake for Madiba. The singer spent the big day with Mandela‚ Graca Machel and 40 children‚ grandchildren and great-grandchildren.