South Africa

11 killed in Mookgopong bus crash

17 September 2018 - 14:18 By Naledi Shange
The bus was believed to have been bound for Zambia.
The bus was believed to have been bound for Zambia.
Image: Provincial Corporate Communication and Liaison, Limpopo

A total of 11 people died in a bus crash on the N1 in Mookgopong near Modimolle on Monday morning‚ said Limpopo police.

"It is alleged that the bus was travelling from Gauteng Province towards Polokwane in the early hours of today on Monday with 55 passengers and five drivers when it lost control and overturned. During this accident‚ 11 out of 60 where certified dead at the scene‚ all the drivers and other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to various hospitals for medical treatment‚" said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The bus was believed to have been bound for Zambia.

Ngoepe said it was unclear what had led to the driver losing control.

Five charges of culpable homicide were being investigated.

The Limpopo Department of Transport had earlier this morning announced the closure of the road.

Shortly before midday‚ the department announced that the bus had since been removed and the road had been reopened.

Most read

  1. Pay more for your clothes, Bangladeshi tell fashion brands World
  2. 11 killed in Mookgopong bus crash South Africa
  3. ‘It was self-defence' - Former Uber driver accused of fatal beating at OR Tambo South Africa
  4. State capture inquiry: What was Mzwanele Manyi doing at a Standard Bank meeting? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X