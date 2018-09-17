South Africa

Crime Intelligence operative stabbed to death in tavern

17 September 2018 - 12:55 By Jeff Wicks
The 29-year-old Crime Intelligence Unit officer had been stabbed in the chest.
A police Crime Intelligence Unit operative was stabbed to death inside a tavern in KwaNdengezi‚ west of Durban‚ at the weekend.

The fatal stabbing preceded an attack on an off-duty policeman and his nephew in Motherwell‚ in the Eastern Cape‚ on Sunday. The policeman was badly wounded and his nephew was killed.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 29-year-old Crime Intelligence Unit officer had been stabbed in the chest.

“The deceased sustained a stab wound on the chest and was certified dead at the scene‚” she said.

“One suspect was arrested by KwaNdengezi police for murder and will appear in court soon‚” Mbele added.

In the Motherwell incident‚ police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo said that the motive had yet to be established.

“It is suspected that the police officer and his nephew were at a tavern in Motherwell when an argument broke out between some patrons and themselves.

“They decided to leave and as they were driving they heard a noise under the vehicle. When they stopped‚ they were accosted by a group of unknown men‚ who pulled them out of the vehicle and shot them.

“Mzwabantu Mnqojana‚ 34‚ was shot dead‚ while the warrant officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in hospital in a serious but stable condition‚” he said.

