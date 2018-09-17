Elderly OR Tambo airport assault victim dies

“After fighting to the very end‚ it is with great sadness (we confirm that) Zalman Orlianski passed away at 17h51 on 16 September‚” a family statement read.

Orlianski had been an engineer.

He was the father-in-law of Daniel Witz‚ a well-known attorney who represented Khuli Chana after the rapper was shot at by police officials with an automatic rifle‚ who had pursued the musician in a case of mistaken identity in 2013.

A financial settlement was reached with police in 2016.