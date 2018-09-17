South Africa

Eskom has coal shortages at 10 power plants

17 September 2018 - 10:46 By Reuters
Eskom's Hendrina Power plant. File photo
Eskom's Hendrina Power plant. File photo
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Power utility Eskom said on Monday that it had less than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to national power supplies.

"Out of our 15 coal-fired power stations, 10 of them have less than 20 days. Clearly this is contrary to what the regulator has prescribed," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

Cash-strapped Eskom is critical to Africa's most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power and is one of its most indebted state firms.  

READ MORE

‘There was no water’ - Firefighters reached out their hands in vain bid to halt blaze

"There is a disaster in fire departments all over. We have been bailing out the SABC and Eskom with money. Why can you not use that money to buy new ...
News
4 days ago

DA to ask Eskom for details of R33bn loan from China Development Bank

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he will submit a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the full terms ...
Politics
8 days ago

Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear deal

South Africa is emerging from a debilitating period where politicians and their benefactors systematically placed pliable individuals into key ...
Politics
15 days ago

'What has happened today inspires no confidence in Eskom': Scopa

Eskom executives got a tongue-lashing from MPs on Wednesday.
News
26 days ago

Most read

  1. Pay more for your clothes, Bangladeshis tell fashion brands World
  2. 11 killed in Mookgopong bus crash South Africa
  3. ‘It was self-defence' - Former Uber driver accused of fatal beating at OR Tambo South Africa
  4. State capture inquiry: What was Mzwanele Manyi doing at a Standard Bank meeting? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X