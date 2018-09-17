Eskom has coal shortages at 10 power plants

Power utility Eskom said on Monday that it had less than 20 days of coal supplies at 10 of its 15 coal-fired power stations, posing a threat to national power supplies.

"Out of our 15 coal-fired power stations, 10 of them have less than 20 days. Clearly this is contrary to what the regulator has prescribed," Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said.

Cash-strapped Eskom is critical to Africa's most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power and is one of its most indebted state firms.