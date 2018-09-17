Fishermen in seal pup attack appear in court

“The case was remanded for the two to consult with their lawyer‚” the detective said.

The men were released on warning but told to appear in the same court next month.

West Coast and Swartland SPCA chairwoman Colette Mang welcomed the swift action by the police‚ calling for a speedy trial and a harsh punishment.

“I watched the video again last night after only being able to watch it once. It is truly sickening. Watching them laugh and actually enjoying it is just horrific‚” she said.

“We are very happy that there is action on this case and that there will be justice. We will be at court every time to make sure this goes swiftly.”

Asked about the work done by the police‚ Mang said that her team had worked hand-in-hand with the police to ensure a strong case.

“We have never dealt with a situation like this where there are dual charges in terms of the Biodiversity Act and the Animal Protection Act. Usually‚ as the SPCA we prepare our own docket and investigation. We then hand it to the police who take it through the processes‚” she said.

“We are just so happy this is going forward. There will be justice for this horrific incident.”