“He was my world. I felt his love every day.”

This is how Dr Isa Orlianski‚ the daughter of the 71-year-old man who died after a fight with an Uber driver at OR Tambo International Airport‚ described her father.

Zalman Orlianski was left critically injured following a fight with an Uber driver over a parking spot at the Johannesburg airport last weekend. He died on Sunday evening.

The driver is due to appear in court on Monday.

Uber SA confirmed last week that the man who was caught on CCTV camera beating Orlianski was one of their drivers. His access to the app was immediately suspended.

“If there was a problem or a celebration‚ he could never get there quick enough‚” Isa said about her father. “His presence‚ his energy‚ his infectious laugh - you could feel it as he entered the room. He fell in love with my mom the moment he met her and he loved her wholeheartedly.”

Family spokesperson and Isa’s husband Daniel Witz described Orlianski as a “dedicated” husband and loving father.

Orlianski and his wife Inna had been married for 34 years and had three children: Isa‚ Jonathan and Zvi.