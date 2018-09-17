South Africa

'He loved life' - son of OR Tambo assault victim Zalman Orlianski

17 September 2018 - 13:15 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Zalman Orlianski was described as a dedicated husband and loving father.
Zalman Orlianski was described as a dedicated husband and loving father.
Image: Supplied by the Orlianski family

“He was my world. I felt his love every day.”

This is how Dr Isa Orlianski‚ the daughter of the 71-year-old man who died after a fight with an Uber driver at OR Tambo International Airport‚ described her father.

Zalman Orlianski was left critically injured following a fight with an Uber driver over a parking spot at the Johannesburg airport last weekend. He died on Sunday evening.

The driver is due to appear in court on Monday.

Uber SA confirmed last week that the man who was caught on CCTV camera beating Orlianski was one of their drivers. His access to the app was immediately suspended.

“If there was a problem or a celebration‚ he could never get there quick enough‚” Isa said about her father. “His presence‚ his energy‚ his infectious laugh - you could feel it as he entered the room. He fell in love with my mom the moment he met her and he loved her wholeheartedly.”

Family spokesperson and Isa’s husband Daniel Witz described Orlianski as a “dedicated” husband and loving father.

Orlianski and his wife Inna had been married for 34 years and had three children: Isa‚ Jonathan and Zvi.

‘It was self-defence' - Former Uber driver accused of fatal beating at OR Tambo

The former Uber driver accused of killing 71-year-old Zalman Orlianski has labelled the state's case against him as weak.
News
31 minutes ago

“Mr Orlianski’s entire reason for being was his family. He had incredible values and morals - a man of integrity‚ a loyal friend and the most hard-working‚ determined businessman‚ loyal to his customers‚” said Witz.

“He taught us about perseverance‚ forgiveness‚ leadership‚ hard work and‚ most of all‚ he taught us about putting family first.

“He had the most amazing laugh and he taught us that making people laugh - something we will never be able to do as well as him - is as important as anything else.”

Orlianski was a successful businessman. He was qualified as an electronic engineer and had also obtained an MBA.

“The hard work ethic that my father demonstrated every day‚ he instilled in me. I can only continue to honour him by facing any challenge‚” said his son Jonathan.

“The most precious value in Judaism is life‚ and he loved life. He taught me to water ski‚ he took me shark cage diving‚ paragliding and scuba diving.”

"This is incredibly sad news‚" a spokesperson for Uber SA said on Monday. “Our hearts go out to the family. We will continue to stay in touch with them to offer our support.

"We trust that law enforcement and the judicial system will do their best to ensure that justice prevails. We stand ready to help police with any additional information needed for their investigation."

Orlianski will be buried on Tuesday at Johannesburg's West Park Jewish Cemetery.

READ MORE:

Elderly OR Tambo airport assault victim dies

The family of the 71-year-old man left critically injured following a fight with an Uber driver over a parking spot at OR Tambo International Airport ...
News
7 hours ago

Uber driver fired for airport brawl that left 71-year-old in hospital

Uber SA has confirmed that the man who was caught on CCTV camera beating a 71-year-old elderly man to a pulp in the parking lot of OR Tambo ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Pay more for your clothes, Bangladeshis tell fashion brands World
  2. 11 killed in Mookgopong bus crash South Africa
  3. ‘It was self-defence' - Former Uber driver accused of fatal beating at OR Tambo South Africa
  4. State capture inquiry: What was Mzwanele Manyi doing at a Standard Bank meeting? South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X