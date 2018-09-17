South Africa

'Hundreds of leopards being slaughtered for Shembe outfits'

17 September 2018 - 06:03 By Tony Carnie
Inkosi Phakama Shembe, head of the Ekuphakameni faction of the charismatic church, in traditional leopard skins.
Inkosi Phakama Shembe, head of the Ekuphakameni faction of the charismatic church, in traditional leopard skins.
Image: Mohau Mofokeng

The decision to allow seven leopards to be shot by trophy hunters has raised the ire of several wildlife conservation groups, but wildlife experts say this may be a drop in the ocean compared with the number killed to clothe members of the Shembe church.

Environment Minister Edna Molewa has lifted a two-year moratorium on leopard hunts, saying her department would approve seven permits nationwide.

But this new quota pales in comparison to the scale of slaughter to supply the traditional skin and medicine trade.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Comic Con Africa in 90 seconds South Africa
  2. WATCH | Deplorable! Weather reporter fakes hurricane strength as two people ... World
  3. Substance abuse one of main causes of fires in Mother City South Africa
  4. One yell of a guy: Parkrun marshal a sudden star South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X